Phone-tapping case: Kavitha slams KTR for denouncing SIT questioning KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti leader K Kavitha on Monday, February 2, criticised Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party working president and her brother KT Rama Rao for finding fault with SIT questioning party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case.

Rama Rao spoke as if it were a crime to summon KCR for examination, but nobody is exempt from law, she observed.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “KCR was called (for questioning) in phone-tapping yesterday. (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao said many things. He spoke as if summoning for examination is a crime and atrocious. When you are in public life, there will be many issues and you have to face their consequences,” she said.

It would be better if leaders cooperate for the investigation to take place transparently and help in bringing it to a close, said Kavitha, daughter of KCR.

Observing that KCR has not been summoned for examination all these days, she said the BRS should reflect upon this internally as to why such a situation emerged.

She said she had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, though she did not do anything wrong.

“All have to cooperate with the law. We have to appear for the examination when we are summoned. None can salvage BRS unless there is a change in their way of thinking,” she said.

In an apparent reference to her cousin and BRS MLA T Harish Rao, she claimed that truth may not come out in the phone-tapping case as there is a match-fixing between the Congress government and the former.

She suspected that the Congress government would only make some noise in the phone-tapping case in view of the municipal elections (on February 11) and leave it at that, and wouldn’t finish the probe.

Alleging that there has been no progress in the investigation into the phone-tapping case during the last two years, Kavitha said the probe should go forward if the Congress government is transparent.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, February 1, after KCR’s examination, Rama Rao claimed that the phone-tapping case is a “frivolous” one and that there is “nothing” in it.

Meanwhile, Kavitha alleged that the Congress government is making “fake MoUs” with companies on investment commitments. Many such companies do not even have websites, she claimed.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September 2025 after she accused her cousins and leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of “tarnishing” her father KCR’s image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.