Phone tapping case: Telangana HC extends interim bail to accused

Hyderabad: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court extended the interim bail granted to N Bhujanga Rao in the ongoing phone tapping case, until November 18 at 4:30 pm, on medical grounds.

The extension was granted following a Lunch Motion Criminal Petition filed by the accused, who sought relief due to his deteriorating health condition.

N. Bhujanga Rao, facing charges related to alleged phone tapping and other offences, had been ordered by the 1st Metropolitan Session Judge (MSJ) in Nampally to surrender by November 14, after his petition for an extension of interim bail was dismissed.

Aggrieved by this order, Rao moved the High Court with a Lunch Motion petition, seeking additional time to remain on bail due to his medical issues.

During the hearing, Senior Counsel for the petitioner argued that Rao’s health was rapidly worsening.

He suffers from heart ailments, including a stent in his heart, kidney issues, and elevated creatinine levels, which have required dialysis. The senior counsel contended that sending Rao back to prison would cause further harm to his already fragile health, putting his life at risk.

The Public Prosecutor, Nageshwar Rao, opposed the extension of bail, arguing that the petition was filed as an urgent motion without adequate time for the prosecution to review the case.

He pointed out that the lower court had already issued a clear directive for the petitioner to surrender by 4:30 pm on November 14. The Public Prosecutor also reminded the court that Rao’s regular bail petition had been rejected by the lower court on October 16.

Court considers medical grounds

In response, Justice K Sujana observed that the interim bail request should be considered on medical grounds, taking into account the serious health condition of the petitioner. As a result, the court extended the interim bail until November 18, while adjourning the case for further hearing on that date.

N Bhujanga Rao is one of the accused in a case registered by the Panjagutta Police Station.

The case involves multiple charges under Sections 409, 427, 201, 120-B read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act, including Section 65, 66, and 70.

In a related development, the Telangana High Court also adjourned the plea of P Radha Kishan Rao, in the same phone tapping Case, to November 18. Radha Kishan Rao had sought bail in connection with the same charges and is awaiting a hearing on his request to be enlarged on bail.

The case, which involves allegations of phone tapping and conspiracy, continues to attract attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused.