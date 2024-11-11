Photo exhibition in Hyderabad to be hosted from Nov 21-Dec 2

Hyderabad: The Goethe-Zentrum is hosting a unique photo exhibition in Hyderabad titled Photography Strictly Prohibited: An Exhibition of Photographs of Navroze Contractor. Curated by Sanjiv Shah, Anuj Ambalal, and Himanshu Panchal, this celebrates the work of acclaimed cinematographer and photographer Navroze Contractor.

Art lovers can visit the exhibition located at 20 Journalist Colony, Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, from 3 pm to 6 pm between November 21 and December 2. Part of the Indian Photo Festival 2024, the exhibition also includes film screenings on November 23, 24, and 30, according to Nooriya Vahanvaty, Program Coordinator.

