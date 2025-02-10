Viral photo: Hania Aamir at Lahore airport to pick Rakhi Sawant

Mumbai: The internet is once again buzzing with the ongoing Rakhi Sawant and Hania Aamir saga! Days after Rakhi claimed that she visited Pakistan to meet Hania, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos.

One particular image caught everyone’s attention shows Hania standing outside the Lahore airport, holding a placard that read, “Rakhi Jee I Am Here.” While fans expected a grand meetup, Rakhi was nowhere to be seen in the pictures, leaving netizens amused and curious.

The comment section exploded with hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “@rakhisawant2511 ab tou meetup banta hai,” while another joked, “Agar Rakhi mil jaye to usko apne paas hi rakhna plizz, India dobara bhejne ki zarurat nahi hai!”

Rakhi Sawant’s Wedding Drama With Pakistani actor

Rakhi has also been making headlines for yet another reason, her shaadi plans! The actress recently claimed that she is set to married a Pakistani. Lollywood actor Dodi Khan proposed to her on Instagram, and she was all set to marry him. Rakhi even announced that the wedding would take place in Pakistan, and the couple would settle in Dubai.

Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan (Instagram)

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Dodi later released a video stating that he cannot marry Rakhi but has promised to find another Pakistani groom for her instead! The saga continues, and with Rakhi involved, we’re sure there’s more drama on the way.