Photos: Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th May 2022 7:19 pm IST
New Delhi: Security person attempt to disperse protestors during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Demolished structures after an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: MCD workers use bulldozers to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Locals carry their belongings during an anti-encroachment drive, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Locals stage a protest during an anti-encroachment drive, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

