Srinagar: The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg were among some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir which received fresh snowfall overnight even as the minimum temperature across the valley improved, providing relief to the residents from intense cold conditions, officials said here on Tuesday.

Snowfall was also recorded along the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Baramulla: A vehicle moves amid snowfall, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of J&K, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Baramulla: Pedestrians amid snowfall, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district of J&K, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)