Photos: Massive crowds throng BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is witnessing an overwhelming influx of people, resonating with enthusiastic “Modi-Modi” chants, as they eagerly await the historic inauguration ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Also Read BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi: Indian faces behind first stone temple construction

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners.

The atmosphere is charged with excitement as the faithful gather in huge numbers to witness the culmination of years of dedication and hard work that have gone into the construction of this magnificent temple.

A visit to the Smruti shop in Abu Dhabi offers a glimpse into the anticipation surrounding the temple, with an array of souvenirs showcasing the essence of BAPS Mandir.

Amit Sejpal, a volunteer from Belgium, emphasises the symbolic meaning of “Smruti” as memories, encouraging visitors to take home cherished moments from the monumental occasion.

“The Smruti shop represents all the souvenirs of the temple…Smruti means memory & one should take good memories from here because this temple has been built after a lot of hard work,” he told ANI.

The excitement is palpable, and attendees are eager to witness the inauguration, which marks a significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Abu Dhabi.

Ghansaram Chaudhary, a resident of Rajasthan, expresses gratitude to the UAE government and Prime Minister Modi, underlining the overwhelming sentiment of those who have made the journey for this momentous event. “We have come here, especially for this temple. We thank this government here & PM Modi. I am overwhelmed,” Chaudhary told ANI.

Photo: ANI

Nemish Parmar, a resident of Gujarat, echoes the sentiments of gratitude, emphasising the good fortune to be present for this historic occasion. “I want to express my gratitude to the UAE government. I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to be here,” he said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Mandir today later in the evening.

Earlier today, the consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi.

The priests performed rituals as the inauguration is set to take place in the evening on Wednesday.

During his address at ‘Ahlan Modi’, diaspora event, PM Modi thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India.

Expressing gratitude for the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi said that this couldn’t have been possible without his love and support.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area and proudly standing as the largest in West Asia.

#WATCH | Visuals of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it today. pic.twitter.com/Udwny8Tfar — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

The construction of this divine sanctuary involved the meticulous placement of 1,800,000 bricks, a staggering 6,89,512 man-hours, and the grandeur of 40,000 cubic feet of marble and 1,80,000 cubic feet of sandstone.

Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

Sprawling across 27 acres of land, the temple stands as a beacon of cultural richness and architectural excellence. The colossal structure, adorned with intricate details, can accommodate up to 10,000 people, providing a sacred space for worshippers to come together in prayer and celebration.

The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.