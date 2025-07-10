Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur is once again grabbing attention and this time, it’s not for a film but his personal life. The actor, known for his charm and striking screen presence, is back in headlines after fans spotted some curious clues in his recent social media post, linking him to Goan model Georgina Dsilva.

It all started when Aditya shared a carousel of pictures from his recent getaway. Among the scenic snaps and laid-back vibes, one photo featuring a mystery hand caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens. Many were quick to match the hand including the nail art to Georgina’s, based on her own Instagram posts.

In the same post, Aditya shared a video of himself playing football with two women and cheekily captioned it: “A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb, good scene. I want the sink.” While it may have seemed like a fun travel post, fans were quick to call it a “soft launch” of his new relationship.

The internet detectives didn’t stop there. They also pointed out that Aditya and Georgina follow each other on Instagram and often engage with one another’s posts adding more fuel to the dating rumours.

Georgina is a freelance photographer and model by profession, hailing from Goa. She has 13.2K followers on Instagram. Her photos are going viral now. Check them out below.

For the unversed, Aditya was previously linked to actress Ananya Panday. The duo reportedly dated for nearly two years, but their rumoured breakup made headlines in April last year, after Ananya posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. Since then, Ananya has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.

Now with this new buzz around Aditya and Georgina, fans are curious to see where this new chapter leads. Are they dating or is it just a “cosmic” coincidence? Time will tell.