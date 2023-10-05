Photos of Mahira Khan’s Haldi ceremony go viral

Islamabad: Popular actress Mahira Khan is the talk of the town, capturing headlines with her recent wedding to the love of her life, Salim Karim. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony held at Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban on October 1, leaving fans enchanted.

Pictures from this fairytale-like wedding have flooded the internet.

Adding to the buzz, glimpses of Mahira Khan’s pre-wedding festivity, ‘Maayun,’ have surfaced online, delighting fans even more. The actress herself shared these special moments on her Instagram, giving her followers a sneak peek into the beautiful celebrations leading up to her big day.

Sharing photos Mahira wrote, “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.. Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi.”