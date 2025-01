New Delhi: Security forces in Ranchi participated in rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade 2025 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, near the International Border in Jammu, self-help group members crafted vibrant tricolours. India gears up to honor its 76th Republic Day with grandeur.

Ranchi: Security forces personnel during rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2025, in Ranchi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: Members of a self-help group make tricolours for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, near the International border in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)