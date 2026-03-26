Hyderabad: Sania Mirza is not just a legend on the tennis court but also a celebrated style icon. Known for her effortless fashion sense, she consistently grabs attention, be it during festive appearances, public events, or television outings. Her Instagram profile stands as a go-to destination for fashion enthusiasts seeking elegant and contemporary outfit inspiration.

In her latest post, the six-time Grand Slam champion has once again set the internet abuzz with a stunning royal look. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sania shared a series of pictures in a striking yellow ensemble, captioning them, “Yellow, but make it royal.”

Dressed in a flowing Anarkali-style outfit in a rich mustard-yellow hue, she exuded grace and sophistication. Styled with statement earrings and a sleek hairdo, Sania’s look was both regal and refreshing.

The post quickly garnered thousands of likes and comments, with fans and followers praising her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. The images have since gone viral across social media platforms.

Currently, Sania Mirza is in Hyderabad with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Although she is primarily based in Dubai, she has been spending time in India amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. She also celebrated Eid 2026 with her family in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Sania is focusing on her latest initiative, The Next Set, which aims to empower emerging Indian women athletes. Launched in January 2026, the mentorship program provides comprehensive support including coaching, physiotherapy, and training camps to help young players navigate the challenges of professional sport. With this initiative, Sania continues to contribute to the growth of Indian tennis beyond her illustrious playing career.