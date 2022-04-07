Photos: TRS protests against Centre on Paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Demanding that the Narendra Modi-led government procure full paddy from the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers staged ‘Farmers’ Maha Dharna’ protests at various parts of the state on Thursday.

TRS working president and minister for industries, information technology, municipal administration, and urban development K. T. Rama Rao along with other party leaders and workers participated in the protest in Sircilla. He slammed the Modi government for not procuring paddy from Telangana.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao led the protest at Siddipet. He said it was the Centre’s responsibility to procure paddy grown in the state and it should come forward to lift the entire stocks from Telangana as it is doing from Punjab and other states.

Cabinet ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Laxman Reddy Charlakola, and many others also took part in the protest.

