Photos: US military aircraft with 112 deportees arrives in Amritsar

Among the deportees were 19 women and 14 minors, including two infants.

US military aircraft with deportees arrives in Amritsar
A young woman deported from America comes out of the Amritsar Airport, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians living illegally in that country landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians living illegally in that country landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday, the third such batch of Indians to be sent back amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

The C-17 aircraft landed at 10:03 pm, sources said.

They said 44 of the deportees were from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Among the deportees were 19 women and 14 minors, including two infants.

US military aircraft with deportees arrives in Amritsar
Amritsar: People deported from America being taken to their respective destinations following the completion of formalities such as immigration, verification and background checks, in Amritsar, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians living illegally in that country landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
US military aircraft with deportees arrives in Amritsar
Amritsar: Police personnel take people deported from America for initial checks, in Amritsar, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians living illegally in that country landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

