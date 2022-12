Photos: Wedding of NRI Mohammed Khaleel’s daughter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Managing Director MAK infra tech Bahrain NRI Mohammed Abdul Khaleel’s daughter Saadiya Fatima, ME ECE got married to Mohammed Abdullah Hashmat MS Australia on December 29, 2022. Khutba Nikah was done by Hamid Mohammed Khan Ameer E Jamaat Islami, Telangana.

The wedding was attended by prominent personalities including Home Minister of Telangana Mahmood Ali, ex-minister Ponnala Laxmaiah, MLA ex-minister D Sridhar Babu, BJP leader G Suresh Reddy, TJS Syed Mujahid, activist Sajaya Kakarla, Prof S A Shukoor, journalists and people from all walks of life attended the function. Dr Mohammed Jameel NRI from Chicago and Mohammed Khaleel welcomed all the guests at the wedding.