Picasso’s painting worth Rs 995 cr to be on display in Dubai

Pablo Picasso‘s 1934 oil painting, Femme a la Montre, which translates to “Woman in Watch”, will be on display in Dubai for its first solo exhibition outside of America in over 50 years.

The painting will be on show at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC on Monday, September 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm and Tuesday, September 26 from 10 am to 7 pm.

The highest-value painting ever to be brought to the Middle East by a New York-based fine art auction house Sotheby’s— is estimated in value at over 120 million dollars (Rs 9,95,54,04,800).

The painting belonged to Emily Fisher Landau, the New York philanthropist whose art collection of nearly 120 works includes pieces by esteemed artists such as Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and many more.

Landau bought this painting in 1968. She bought it on the spot from Pace Gallery, and it remained the keystone of her collection for more than five decades, hanging above the mantlepiece in her New York home.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s UAE said, “It is a true privilege to have a masterpiece of this significance, by one of the world’s most well-known and well-loved artists, unveiled in the UAE as the first stop on its world tour.”

“One of the greatest works of modern art, we have ever brought to auction, it is the perfect artwork to showcase and continue our commitment to bringing the best of art and culture to the region,” she added.