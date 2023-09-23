Picasso’s painting worth Rs 995 cr to be on display in Dubai

The painting will be on show at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC on September 25 and 26.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 5:11 pm IST
Picasso’s painting worth Rs 995 crore to be on display in Dubai for 1st time
Pablo Picasso‘s 1934 oil painting, Femme a la Montre (Photo: AFP)

Pablo Picasso‘s 1934 oil painting, Femme a la Montre, which translates to “Woman in Watch”, will be on display in Dubai for its first solo exhibition outside of America in over 50 years.

The painting will be on show at Sotheby’s Dubai in DIFC on Monday, September 25 from 2 pm to 5 pm and Tuesday, September 26 from 10 am to 7 pm.

The highest-value painting ever to be brought to the Middle East by a New York-based fine art auction house Sotheby’s— is estimated in value at over 120 million dollars (Rs 9,95,54,04,800).

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Amr Diab set to perform live in Dubai, Qatar; check details

The painting belonged to Emily Fisher Landau, the New York philanthropist whose art collection of nearly 120 works includes pieces by esteemed artists such as Henri Matisse, Piet Mondrian, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and many more.

Landau bought this painting in 1968. She bought it on the spot from Pace Gallery, and it remained the keystone of her collection for more than five decades, hanging above the mantlepiece in her New York home.

Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s UAE said, “It is a true privilege to have a masterpiece of this significance, by one of the world’s most well-known and well-loved artists, unveiled in the UAE as the first stop on its world tour.”

“One of the greatest works of modern art, we have ever brought to auction, it is the perfect artwork to showcase and continue our commitment to bringing the best of art and culture to the region,” she added.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 5:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button