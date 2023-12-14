Pics of Himanshi Khurana offering Namaz go viral post-breakup with Asim

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana left fans shocked after announcing their breakup recently. The duo took to social media to share the news, citing differences in religious beliefs as the reason behind their decision to part ways.

And now, adding to the intrigue, new photos of the couple have surfaced on Instagram, creating a buzz among their followers. In these images, Himanshi Khurana can be seen wearing a hijab and engaging in the act of offering namaz, while Asim Riaz is dressed in a white kurta and a skull cap. Speculations are rife that these snapshots are from an upcoming music album featuring the duo.

The unexpected appearance of these pictures has sparked confusion among fans, who are now questioning the nature of Asim and Himanshi’s current relationship again. The ex-couple, who gained fame during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, has always been in the public eye, and their recent social media activity has only added to the speculation surrounding their personal and professional dynamics.

The duo has yet to address these recent developments, leaving their followers eager for more insights into this unexpected twist in their journey.

Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana’s Breakup Notes

Asim and Himanshi announced the breakup last week.

In her tweet that now stands deleted, Himanshi wrote, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy… Himanshi.”

A day after Himanshi Khurana announced this news, Asim took to social media on Thursday to confirm the same. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), the actor wrote, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”