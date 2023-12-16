PIL in HC challenges swearing-in of Dy CMs, claims post unconstitutional

"Deputy chief minister post is unconstitutional and there is no such post mentioned in the Constitution of India," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th December 2023 10:33 pm IST

Jaipur: A PIL was filed in the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday challenging the “swearing-in” of Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers, claiming that the Constitution does not recognise this post.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Petitioner Om Prakash Solanki, a lawyer, has also sought cancellation of the appointments.

Also Read
Bhajanlal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan CM on Dec 15

“Deputy chief minister post is unconstitutional and there is no such post mentioned in the Constitution of India,” he said.

MS Education Academy

On Friday, while BJP leader Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as chief minister, Diya Kumari and Bairwa were sworn in as deputy chief ministers at a ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the party.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th December 2023 10:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button