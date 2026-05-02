Plumber hides friend’s body under kitchen platform, held months later

Hyderabad: A 47-year-old plumber was arrested by Neredmet police on Friday, May 1, for allegedly killing his friend and hiding his body under the kitchen platform in his rented house.

The murder took place in December last year, but came to light in April, after the landlord, unable to contact the accused, broke into the house to find a foul smell.

According to the police, the accused, Gavvala Malesh, hails from Siddipet district. He had been living alone in an apartment in JK Colony, Nedermet, after separation from his family.

He has a criminal history and has been to jail.

The accused used to frequent labour addas where he met the deceased, Kanchi Venkata Ramulu, also 47, and a labourer by profession. The two became close acquaintances and regularly drank.

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On December 15 last year, they consumed alcohol near a wine shop in HB Colony, and later at the accused’s residence.

However, both got into a fight after Ramulu allegedly made derogatory remarks about Malesh’s personal life. In a fit of rage, Malesh attacked Ramulu with a wooden stick, causing fatal head injuries, leading to instant death.

Malesh then tied Ramulu’s hands, legs, and neck with a rope and concealed his body beneath the kitchen platform. He then sealed the space with bricks and fled from the spot.

Ramulu did not have close contact with his family, therefore, his absence went unnoticed, police said. His decomposed body was found by the landlord after he removed the bricks.

Police was able to apprehend Malesh at Jubilee Bus Stand on Friday. A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (punishment for murder) and 238(a) (causing the disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



