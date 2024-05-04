PM likely to lead roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10

Published: 4th May 2024 10:03 pm IST
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lead a roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10, party leader Aparajita Sarangi said on Saturday.

In a post on X, Sarangi, the MP of Bhubaneswar, urged the people to extend a grand welcome to the prime minister.

The roadshow will cover three assembly segments in the city — Ekamra-Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar North and Bhubaneswar Central. It will begin at Fire Station Square around 9 pm and culminate at Jayadev Vihar.

Sarangi is seeking a re-election from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

She held a meeting with the party’s candidates for the seven assembly seats that form the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency and discussed the preparations for the roadshow.

Meanwhile, the PM is scheduled to address election rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur on Monday.

State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said he is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night.

Berhampur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Koraput will go to the polls on May 13, while Bhubaneswar will vote on May 25.

Police said elaborate security arrangements have been made in Bhubaneswar for the PM’s latest visit.

DCP Prateek Singh said the PM will land at the Bhubaneswar airport at 9.30 pm on Sunday, and then he will head to the Raj Bhavan where he will spend the night.

