PM Modi announces Rs 2L exgratia for kin of Secunderabad fire victims

Hyderabad: Following the massive fire incident at Secundrabad on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the kin of the Swapnalok Complex fire victims.

He further announced an amount of Rs 50 thousand to people who suffered injuries.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedies in Chandausi and Secunderabad. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 17, 2023

Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Swapnalok Complex, Secunderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 17, 2023

The Telangana government on Friday announced exgratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of victims who died in the Complex fire.

A major fire broke out at the famous complex in Secunderabad, killing six of which, two were males and four were females. Another three victims were critically injured after they jumped from the complex to escape the fire.

Firefighters swung into action and evacuated as many as possible people from the building. More than ten fire tenders were pressed into service. High-rise cranes to rescue the public present in the building.

Twelve people were rescued from the building using a hydraulic platform and six, who suffered asphyxiation, were admitted to different hospitals, officials said.

The victims belong to the Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam districts of Telangana. They were employed by a marketing company that had an office in the complex, officials said. The deceased were aged under 25 and had joined the company recently.

More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze as huge flames leaped out from one of the floors of the eight-story building and smoke emanated from the premises earlier.

According to a witness, the fire started at around 7.30 PM in the complex that houses several private offices, garments, and electronic shops. Minister Talasani Yadav reached the location and supervised the rescue operation.