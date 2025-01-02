PM Modi condemns ‘terrorist attack’ in New Orleans

Terrorist attack in New Orleans killed 15 people

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 2nd January 2025 8:13 pm IST
PM Modi could soon embark on a historic visit to Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in New Orleans, which has killed 15 people, and expressed condolences to the families of victims.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in New Orleans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. May they find strength and solace as they heal from this tragedy,” PM Modi said on X.

A driver wreaked carnage on New Orleans’ famed French Quarter early on New Year‘s Day, as he rammed a pickup truck into a crowd before being shot to death by police, authorities said.

More than 30 people were injured as Wednesday’s attack turned festive Bourbon Street in the USA into macabre mayhem.

Also Read
Terror strikes New Orleans: 15 Killed in French Quarter rampage

The FBI said it is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and it does not believe the driver acted alone. An Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch, it said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 2nd January 2025 8:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button