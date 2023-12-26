PM Modi discusses strategic partnership with Saudi Crown Prince

The two leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the future of the strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in West Asia amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. They expressed concerns regarding terrorism and the loss of civilian lives.

They further agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region.

“Held a good conversation with my Brother HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region,” PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this year, Salman visited India for the G20 summit in New Delhi. During his visit, he also held bilateral talks with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

The two leaders also held the first leaders’ meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

After the meeting, PM Modi said that the economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe will provide economic growth and digital connectivity between these regions. He noted that the cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia in the economic sector is vital for the peace and stability of the entire region.

President Droupadi Murmu also hosted a banquet in honour of the Saudi Crown Prince and noted that the two nations shared cultural experiences, economic synergies and a common commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world.

