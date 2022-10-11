PM Modi in Ujjain

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 11th October 2022 7:30 pm IST
Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor. (PTI Photo)
Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor. (PTI Photo)
Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor. (PTI Photo)
Ujjain: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at the Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ corridor. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button