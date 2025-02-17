PM Modi-led panel finalises name of next Chief Election Commissioner

New Delhi: The selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which met here this evening is learnt to have recommended the name of the next chief election commissioner to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Monday.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are part of the panel which met here.

Sources in the government said the notification announcing the name of the next CEC could be issued “in the next few hours”.

Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years.

Also Read Interfering with appointment of ECs would lead to chaos: SC

In a related development, the Congress on Monday asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new chief election commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel.

Govt wants to control chief election commissioner, alleges Congress

The Congress’ statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee.

Addressing a joint press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.

#WATCH | Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi says, "Removing or trying to keep the Chief Justice out of the appointment (of CEC) process as an independent entity, the govt has made it clear, they want only control but not credibility. The most important thing for the Election… pic.twitter.com/6tiRjkgJkz — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025

Singhvi did not disclose anything on what transpired in the meeting apart from saying that Gandhi attended it.

Singhvi said the case challenging the new act to appoint the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners is currently pending before the Supreme Court, which has issued a notice, and the matter is now listed for next hearing on February 19.

It was just a matter of 48 hours and the government should have approached the apex court for an early hearing of the petition, he said.

“It is our suggestion that the Central government adjourn this meeting until after the hearing and instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then, can a decision be taken in earnest,” Singhvi said.

So far, the senior-most election commissioner (EC) was elevated as the CEC following the retirement of the incumbent. However, after a new law on appointments of the chief election commissioner and ECs came into force last year, a search committee shortlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration by a prime minister-led panel for appointment to the posts.

Besides the chief election commissioner, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Rajiv Kumar’s retirement.

After Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure is till January 26, 2029.