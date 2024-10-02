PM Modi pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2024 9:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary- PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of India’s freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu’s life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country’s people.

Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.

Modi also paid homage to India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country’s soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect.

The prime minister visited the memorials of Gandhi and Shastri in the national capital this morning to pay homage to them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2024 9:00 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button