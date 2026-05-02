PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 1,695 crore textile park in Warangal on May 10

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the PM MITRA Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, Telangana on May 10, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday, May 2.

Taking to X, the minister said the park, to be inaugurated virtually from Hyderabad, is envisioned as a world-class integrated textile hub that will boost manufacturing, employment and exports.

He further highlighted that the project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,695.54 crore, with expected investments exceeding Rs 6,000 crore, of which over Rs 3,800 crore has already been grounded. Spread across 1,327 acres, the facility among the largest textile parks in the country and has been selected under the PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme as a brownfield project.

The park is aligned with the government’s ‘5F’ vision — spanning farm to fibre, fibre to factory, factory to fashion and fashion to foreign — aimed at strengthening the textile value chain. According to the minister, about 62 per cent of the park area has already been allotted to anchor investors. Internal infrastructure such as roads, water supply and street lighting has been completed.

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Moreover, major utilities are nearing completion, including a 232/132/33 KV power substation and a 220 KV transmission line. A 12 MLD water supply system is in advanced stages, while Phase I of a 5 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP) with zero liquid discharge is under trial run.

The project expected to generate more than 24,400 jobs upon full operationalisation, with around 2,000 jobs already created, the minister said.

With its strategic location, plug-and-play facilities and integrated ecosystem, the Warangal textile park is set to become a major driver of textile manufacturing and employment in the country, the minister said.

He further stated that the initiative has reflected the government’s push to strengthen industrial infrastructure and position India as a global textile hub. Earlier in March, the government finalised the establishment of PM MITRA Parks at seven locations across the country, like Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navsari in Gujarat, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Amravati in Maharashtra.

In the Union Budget for 2026–27, the government announced a separate scheme for setting up mega textile parks under a ‘challenge mode’ framework.