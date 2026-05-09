PM Modi to visit Bengaluru on May 10; tight security across city

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 10, to participate in multiple programmes, including events at the Art of Living Foundation Ashram and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathering near HAL Airport.

Modi will arrive in Bengaluru from Delhi at around 9:40 am. He will address BJP workers and members of the public at a special programme organised near the entrance of the HAL Airport.

According to the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, the BJP had organised the programme to celebrate the party’s recent political victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, along with its success in three Assembly constituencies in Kerala.

Ashoka stated that around 10,000 to 15,000 BJP workers and supporters are expected to participate in the gathering at HAL Airport. He clarified that the event is entirely a party programme, after which the prime minister will travel to the Art of Living Ashram located on Kanakapura Road, where he will inaugurate a meditation hall and is expected to spend nearly one-and-a-half hours at the venue before departing for Hyderabad at around 1:40 pm.

Also Read PM Modi to launch development projects, address BJP rally in Hyderabad

The Bengaluru Police have deployed additional security personnel across the city, especially around HAL Airport, Kanakapura Road and other key routes connected to the prime minister’s movement. Traffic restrictions and diversions are also expected in parts of the city during the visit.