PM Modi will lead heads of superpower nations during G-20 summit: Union Minister

Jalna: Union Minister Rasaheb Danve has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead leaders of superpower nations during the G-20 summit scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

The summit is a great opportunity for India to show leadership before superpower nations, the Union minister for railways coal and mines said while speaking at the concluding function of Maha Expo 2023 on Friday.

“We have held 200 meetings in different cities in preparation for the summit. Guests will experience Indian culture and visit historical places,” Danve said.

The prime minister will lead from the front, while hosting leaders from powerful nations, including the US, China, Russia, France, UK, France and Germany, he said.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of heads of states or governments is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

Speaking about the rise in cases of COVID-19 in China, Danve said India has registered a low death toll compared to other countries during the pandemic and vaccination and booster doses will succeed in controlling the outbreak.

Danve further said the dry port, logistics park and development of railways in Jalna and Aurangabad will aid industries in the region.

Maha Expo 2023, a three-day exhibition of trade and industrial products was organised by Rotary Club of Jalna and Rotary Midtown Jalna.