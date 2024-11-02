PM Modi’s comments on Congress’ guarantees draws reactions from Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Congress’ guarantees has left both Congress and BRS top brass scrambling to show their own progress report, while making
Tagging Modi in his post on X, chief minister A Revanth Reddy wrote about free bus travel for women, implementation of crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, free electricity up to 200 units, and other welfare schemes being implemented in the state after coming to power.
Revanth Reddy pointed out how the state government was removing encroachments on the Musi River in its rejuvenation efforts, establishment of Young India Skills and Sports universities, and integrated residential schools in Telangana.
He also claimed that in less than 11 months, the Congress government has provided jobs for over 50,000 eligible youth, which he stated, was a record unmatched by any BJP state government.
“Every promise made by us to people is a sacred commitment for us. In the last 11 months, we have reversed an air of gloom & despair under BRS, and ended the darkness. Like a morning sun, Telangana is now Rising,” he wrote.
Harish Rao disputes Revanth Reddy’s claims
Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao gave a rejoinder to Revanth Reddy’s claims, stating that the notifications for those 50,000 jobs were issued during the BRS government, exams were held and even certificate verification was done, but due to election code being in effect the joining orders couldn’t be given back then.
Harish Rao reminded that the Congress’ guarantee of filling 2 lakh positions in the first year wasn’t realised even 300 days after coming to power, and that notifications for not even 10% of those jobs were issued till now.
He also stated that crop loan wasn’t waived-off for even half the number of farmers eligible for the scheme, though Congress had given its guarantee to implement it by December 9, 2023.
He questioned what happened to the guarantee of increasing old age pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, giving 10 gram gold to newly-married brides, Rs 2,500 per month to women above the age of 18, and other assurances.
On Friday, Modi had posted on his X handle, cautioning the people of the country to be vigilant on “Congress sponsored culture of fake promises.”
“There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot,” Modi stated.
His comments have drawn reactions from several Congress leaders including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.