PM Modi’s comments on Congress’ guarantees draws reactions from Telangana

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Congress’ guarantees has left both Congress and BRS top brass scrambling to show their own progress report, while making

Tagging Modi in his post on X, chief minister A Revanth Reddy wrote about free bus travel for women, implementation of crop loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh, free electricity up to 200 units, and other welfare schemes being implemented in the state after coming to power.

Revanth Reddy pointed out how the state government was removing encroachments on the Musi River in its rejuvenation efforts, establishment of Young India Skills and Sports universities, and integrated residential schools in Telangana.

Dear Shri @narendramodi Ji



I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government.



In #Telangana since December 7, 2023, when the congress government took oath, a wave of joy & hope has swept the state, after a… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 2, 2024

He also claimed that in less than 11 months, the Congress government has provided jobs for over 50,000 eligible youth, which he stated, was a record unmatched by any BJP state government.

“Every promise made by us to people is a sacred commitment for us. In the last 11 months, we have reversed an air of gloom & despair under BRS, and ended the darkness. Like a morning sun, Telangana is now Rising,” he wrote.

Also Read Caste census: Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad on Nov 5

Harish Rao disputes Revanth Reddy’s claims

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao gave a rejoinder to Revanth Reddy’s claims, stating that the notifications for those 50,000 jobs were issued during the BRS government, exams were held and even certificate verification was done, but due to election code being in effect the joining orders couldn’t be given back then.

Harish Rao reminded that the Congress’ guarantee of filling 2 lakh positions in the first year wasn’t realised even 300 days after coming to power, and that notifications for not even 10% of those jobs were issued till now.

Mr. @revanth_anumula



The BRS government, within nine years, has recruited 1,61,000 positions. It’s unfortunate that you continue to spread falsehoods on recruitments.



Mr. Chief Minister, is it not true that almost all the 50,000 jobs claimed by you were notified, examination… https://t.co/eoExyVOd1x — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) November 2, 2024

He also stated that crop loan wasn’t waived-off for even half the number of farmers eligible for the scheme, though Congress had given its guarantee to implement it by December 9, 2023.

He questioned what happened to the guarantee of increasing old age pensions to Rs 4,000 per month, giving 10 gram gold to newly-married brides, Rs 2,500 per month to women above the age of 18, and other assurances.

On Friday, Modi had posted on his X handle, cautioning the people of the country to be vigilant on “Congress sponsored culture of fake promises.”

The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven.



There is a growing… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

“There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot,” Modi stated.

His comments have drawn reactions from several Congress leaders including AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.