PM Modi’s new outreach to Gen Z: GRWM for National Handloom Day

Hyderabad: Continuing his outreach to the youth of India, mainly the Gen Zs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a new Instagram reel urging them to share a GRWM (get ready with me) post with their favourite handloom products.

Starting the reel with saathiyon (friends), the prime minister says India will celebrate National Handloom Day on August 7, and wants everyone to celebrate with “enthusiasm and zeal.”

“On 7th August 1905, the Swadeshi Movement for the country’s independence began. It was aimed at building a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). Countrymen fought a big battle against the British and joined hands in this cause,” he says.

He appeals to the young generation to buy handloom products and make a video for the world to recognise India’s weaver community and their work.

“Celebrating Handloom Day means supporting every poor family, every weaver family, who make clothes with their hands on their small handlooms. Buy handloom products ourselves, make a video Let’s make India’s handloom diversity popular,” he says.

What is GRWM?

The “Get Ready With Me (GRWM)” video has become one of Gen Z’s defining social media formats. The premise is simple, where social media creators film themselves doing their makeup, hair or outfit while showing it directly to the camera. The appeal lies less in the beauty routine than in the intimacy.

The format originated on YouTube in the 2010s but found a wider audience on TikTok and Instagram Reels, where its short style resonated with younger viewers.