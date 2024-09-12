‘PM Modi’s visit to CJI’s house surprising,’ says NCP leader Supriya Sule

Pune: NCP (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday said she was surprised to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s residence, but added that she has “full faith” in the Indian judiciary.

PM Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of Chandrachud in Delhi on the occasion of Ganesh festival and offered prayers.

When asked about it, Sule said, “Both – PM and CJI – are senior to me in terms of age and experience, so it will not be appropriate to comment.”

“But such an incident (PM visiting CJI’s house) was unheard of. I was also surprised, but I have full faith in courts and the respected CJI might have given it a thought before (inviting the PM),” she told reporters in her constituency Baramati.

The NCP (SP) working president said although she does not have faith in the present government, she has faith in courts.

Asked about NCP (SP) getting an office room allotted in the new Parliament building, she said the party got it on merit.

“We believe in the Constitution and work in Parliament as per the procedures. As per the parliamentary procedures, the real NCP belongs to (Sharad) Pawar saheb and based on merit, people of the state supported him in the Lok Sabha elections. On the same merit, the party got the office allotted in the new building,” she said.

While allotting an office room to Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the government identified the faction as “Shiv Sena – Shinde”, she said adding that truth prevails at the end.

“Satyamev Jayate…Though the path is difficult, it is the truth that triumphs eventually,” she added.

In the case of NCP, the party was founded by Sharad Pawar saheb and it was his party. As per the party constitution, the party belongs to him and will stay with him. Though the MLAs have gone, the organisation is with Pawar saheb. The case is going on in the court, Sule said.

“In the case of Shiv Sena, it was Balasaheb Thackeray, father of Uddhav Thackeray, who founded the party and when he was alive, he handed over the reins of the party to him. So Shiv Sena belongs to him (Thackeray),” she said.

Some “invisible force” misused its power and with the help of ‘ICE’ (Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate), snatched away the parties from Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. But the people of the state gave them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections, she alleged.

“Had they (opponents) asked for the name of the parties and symbols, we would have given those things to them. The insult faced by Pawar saheb and Uddhavji was an insult to Maharashtra,” she said.

When asked about the opposition’s allegation that Uddhav Thackeray abandoned Hindutva ever since he joined the MVA, she sought to know why every time the Sena (UBT) chief was being targeted.

“If you hear the last 15 days of speeches of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, you will realise that they are aligned with the progressive ideology of Maharashtra. Nowadays, he has started siding with us. His recent remarks asking not to link dharma with eating habits are aligned with the progressive thought of Maharashtra.

“He talked about ‘karmakand’ (rituals). Slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was saying the same thing his entire life and he was killed for that. Today, RSS is also following the same line of progressive Maharashtra…It looks like RSS has also started thinking that this progressive thought is right,” she claimed.