Police arrest gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma’s Canada restaurant

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a suspected gangster allegedly involved in the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada on August 7, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Bandhu Man Singh, had allegedly provided logistical support to the shooters involved in the incident. He was apprehended from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said.

Initial probe revealed that Singh helped the assailants by providing a car and arranging a safe parking spot for the vehicle after the shootout.

“The accused is a close associate of Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is believed to be involved in multiple extortion rackets targeting businessmen and high-profile individuals abroad,” a senior officer said.

According to investigators, Singh was coordinating with Dhillon’s network and was part of the broader conspiracy to target the popular artist’s restaurant as an act of intimidation.

“During the investigation, we learnt that Singh fled Canada after a case was registered against him there. We are verifying his travel route,” the officer said, adding that police received a tip-off that Singh was hiding in Ludhiana.

Pistol, catridges recovered

A Chinese pistol, along with cartridges, was recovered from his possession. His role in the conspiracy and his links with overseas operatives are being further probed, police said.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and determine the scope of the gang’s activities in India and abroad, they said.