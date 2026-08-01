Police arrest three for burglary, bike theft cases in Adibatla

Hyderabad: With the arrest of three, the Adibatla Police claimed to have cracked several burglary and bike theft cases in Hyderabad on Friday, July 31.

The police recovered gold and silver ornaments from an interstate burglary gang along with stolen vehicles. In the first case, police arrested 35-year-old Mukesh Choudary, a native of Rajasthan, in connection with a house burglary registered at Adibatla police station.

According to a press release, Mukesh confessed to his involvement in seven cases of burglary, including two in Adibatla, four in Hayathnagar, and one in Kushaiguda police station limits. Police seized three tulas of gold ornaments, 30 tulas of silver ornaments, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle, all worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

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Mukesh is a habitual offender who was involved in 17 cases previously and was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act.

Stolen bikes recovered

In the bike theft case, the Adibatla police, in coordination with the Central Crime Station Police, arrested two people and recovered five stolen vehicles from them.

The accused were identified as Syed Qasim Hussain, 18, and Mohammed Kareem, 19. Police said the duo was involved in multiple two-wheeler thefts across Hyderabad and nearby areas. A third accused remains absconding. The recovered two-wheelers include Honda Activa and Honda Dio scooters and a Bajaj Pulsar NS motorcycle.

The recovered vehicles are linked to theft cases registered at Adibatla, Chandanagar, Ghatkesar, Choutuppal, and Jeedimetla police stations. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.