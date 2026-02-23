Police Commissioner cautions against marriage fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday, February 23, cautioned women against marriage frauds in Hyderabad. He expressed concern over the rising number of such frauds.

In a post on X, the Commissioner said, “There is an alarming rise in marriage related scams in Hyderabad. some tricksters are even deceiving young people through relationships arranged by elders. Recently, complaints about such incidents have been pouring into Hyderabad’s She Teams.”

How the scam works

Explaining the modus operandi of the scam, Sajjanar said that initially, they go through traditional marriage matchmaking, followed by an engagement. Then the fraudsters give assurances that the wedding would take place.

Sajjanar said the fraudsters exploit women physically on the pretext of marriage once their desires are fulfilled, they reveal their true nature.

Also Read Thread found in Haleem from famous restaurant in Hyderabad

“They demand huge sums of money to proceed with the wedding, saying they’ll only tie the knot if an additional dowry is given. Otherwise, they resort to threats of calling off the marriage,” the Commissioner said.

He said that once the victims get engaged to the fraudsters, they are hesitant to approach the police and file complaints in such cases. The fraudsters take advantage of such situations an harass the victims to pay large amounts of money.

Commissioner’s appeal

Sajjanar urged the victims to speak up against such fraudsters and stay vigilant until the wedding happens. “Don’t blindly trust just because it’s a match arranged by elders. Probe into the boy’s behavior, his friends, and his habits. If he pressures you to meet alone or for a physical relationship before marriage, definitely suspect him and courageously refuse. Don’t be afraid even if he demands money or blackmails you,” he appealed.

To file a complaint, the victims may send the details of the incident to SHE Teams via WhatsApp 9490616555 or dial 100.