Police deny permission for Raja Singh’s rally at Mira Road

Police have responded to the request for permission for a rally at Mira Road, which listed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh as one of the speakers.

Citing hate speeches by the MLA, the Mira Bhayander Police have refused permission for the rally scheduled for 5 pm on February 25.

Police cited SSC and HSC examinations as another reason

The police also mentioned SSC and HSC examinations as another reason for denying permission for the rally at Mira Road.

Also Read Mira Road locals concerned as Raja Singh plans rally on Feb 25

In the letter sent to the applicant, police cited a Supreme Court order on hate speech and highlighted cases registered against Raja Singh.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan also attempted to go to Mira Road.

Last month, a minor scuffle between two communities at the Mira road. Following the incident, police stepped in swiftly and brought the situation under control.

Raja Singh requested police for rally permission at Mira Road

Earlier, the Goshamahal MLA requested police permission for the rally.

Also Read Raja Singh appointed as Hyderabad parliamentary constituency incharge

In a video circulating on social media, he can be seen saying that the rally will be held irrespective of permission.