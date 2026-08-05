Police granted two-day custody of IPS trainee Uday Krishna

Hyderabad: The Upparapally court on Wednesday, August 5, granted police two days’ custody of trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) Uday Krishna Reddy, who has been accused of sexually harassing a fellow trainee at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He will be taken into custody by the Women Safety Wing and interrogated on Thursday and Friday.

Reddy was arrested on July 28 and remanded to judicial custody till August 11. He is currently in Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Reddy was booked by Attapur Police on July 18 based on a complaint by a 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer. The complainant accused Reddy of repeated sexual harassment, abusive WhatsApp messages, stalking, wrongful confinement, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and secretly recording a private video, which was allegedly sent to her husband to blackmail her.

Uday Krishna Reddy is a celebrated figure whose journey from a police constable to clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) was widely publicised.

According to the police, the complainant had reached out to Reddy on Instagram after coming across his story. They both started dating, but the victim eventually broke off the relationship due to Reddy’s alleged harassment and married another man.

The complainant alleged that Reddy continued harassing her even after her marriage; however, Reddy has denied these allegations.

The victim also alleged that Reddy was in a relationship with another woman, a single parent, from Andhra Pradesh. She reportedly moved to Hyderabad on his suggestion and was working with a private company.

The victim allegedly met the Andhra woman in February and revealed that she had been subjected to distress by Reddy. Following this, the Andhra woman reportedly distanced herself from him.