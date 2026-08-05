What’s wrong in saying yes?: Trainee IPS officer’s shocking reply

Uday Krishna Reddy's journey from a Police Constable to clearing the UPSC and joining the IPS with sheer determination and hard work gained him a massive following.

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Trainee IPS officer in judicial custody, wearing uniform and glasses, sitting in court.
Uday Krishna Reddy

Hyderabad: Trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, who is accused of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, revealed shocking details in the interrogation.

According to several local news media, Reddy told his interrogators that he started gaining followers on his social media and claimed to receive several proposals from women.

When he was reminded about his responsibilities as a senior police officer, he allegedly told his interrogators, “What’s wrong with saying yes if women propose to me?”

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Uday Krishna Reddy’s journey from a Police Constable to clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) with sheer determination and hard work gained him a massive following. His story was widely reported, a source of inspiration to the youth.

However, last month, a woman IPS trainee, his batchmate at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad, accused him of sexual assault, harassment and intimidation, shocking everyone. He is currently in judicial remand.

In her complaint, the woman trainee had stated that Reddy was in a relationship with another woman, a single parent, from Andhra Pradesh. She was living with her son and came in contact with Reddy when the two became fast friends. She reportedly moved to Hyderabad on his suggestion and was working with a private company.

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She met the complainant in February when the latter revealed that she was subjected to distress by Reddy, who had physical relations with her. Following this, the Andhra woman reportedly distanced herself from him.

Reddy, who was arrested on July 28, was produced before Upperpally Court and remanded to judicial custody till August 11. He is currently in Chanchalguda Central Jail.

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