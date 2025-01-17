Police have got several clues in Saif Ali Khan attack case: CM Fadnavis

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was grievously injured after an intruder stabbed him multiple times at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th January 2025 9:37 pm IST

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was talking to the media here.

“Police investigation is going on….they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit),” the chief minister said, replying to a question.

