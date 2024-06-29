Police raid Hookah parlour in Hyderabad, 9 arrested

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, on Thursday, June 28, raided a Hookah parlour within the jurisdiction of the Panjagutta police station.

Nine persons, including the owners of the Hookah parlour in Hyderabad, were apprehended by the police. The police seized hookah-making materials and other assets worth Rs 1,02,000 from the possession of the accused.

According to police reports, the Hookah parlour, ‘Miami Galley Cafe, near Somajiguda, Hyderabad was operating illegally.

Assets seized include making materials like flavour boxes, hookah pots and pipes, chimneys, electric heaters, hookah filters etc, all worth Rs 1,02,000.

Nine individuals were apprehended following the operation, consisting of the Hookah parlour owners from Hyderabad, Mohd Abdul Lathif Khan, 25, and Madde Shyam Sunder, 38. Others include Mohd Ashwaq, 35, Mohd Aslam, 34, Nand Kishore Dhan, 23, Malya Kumar Dhan, 25, Deepak Saahoo, 20, Altaf Reza, 25, and Rani Khosla, 22, all employees of the parlour.

A case was registered by Panjagutta police with crime number 641/2024 under sections 188, 273 of IPC and 4,20 (2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COPT) Act.

The apprehended have been handed over to the Panjagutta Police for further action.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly in February passed a bill banning hookah parlours in the state. A Bill to amend Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act 2003 was passed unanimously with a voice vote without any discussion.