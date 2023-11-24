Policy change for visa appointments at US consulate in Hyderabad, other cities

Hyderabad: The US Embassy in India has announced a change in policy for student visa appointments at consulates in Hyderabad and other cities. It will also be implemented at the US Embassy.

Starting November 27, the new policy mandates that all F, M, and J student visa applicants use their passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment.

Incorrect passport number will result in cancellation of US visa appointment

Using an incorrect passport number will result in the cancellation of the US visa appointment at the Embassy and consulates in Hyderabad and other cities. Profiles or appointments created with incorrect passport information will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). In such cases, appointments will be canceled, and the visa fee will be lost.

Those who have already created a profile or booked an appointment with an incorrect passport number must create a new profile with accurate information. However, this requires payment of a new visa fee receipt if the old receipt is linked to a profile with incorrect passport information.

Attention Students!

To prevent fraud and abuse of the appointment system, the following policy change will be implemented beginning November 27, 2023.



If an old passport was lost or stolen, a photocopy or other evidence of the old passport number will be needed for a US visa appointment at the VAC for admission.

List of items prohibited at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Prohibited items at the US Consulate in Hyderabad include

Cell phones

Battery-operated or electronic devices,

Bags including purses, travel bags, backpacks, briefcases, and suitcases (Unsealed plastic bags, small cloth bags and zip folders)

Food or drink items

Cosmetics

Sealed envelopes or packages

Flammable items

Sharp objects

Weapons

Long-handled umbrellas, and

Powders of any kind, including religious-related powders or spices.

As the list is not exhaustive, other items can be prohibited at the discretion of security staff.

Upon arrival at the consulate, visitors must place all belongings in a tray for X-ray inspection. If prohibited items are discovered, the applicant will be asked to leave the premises and return after securing the items outside the US Consulate premises.