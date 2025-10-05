Telangana Congress slams Prashant Kishor for remarks against CM Revanth

Party leaders accuse Prashant Kishor of using Revanth’s name to gain attention ahead of Bihar polls.

'Political broker': Telangana Congress slams Prashant Kishor for remarks against CM Revanth
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor.

Hyderabad: Congress leaders in Telangana have launched a counterattack against former election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishor, who said he would defeat chief minister A Revanth Reddy in the next state elections.

They described Kishor as a “political broker” and a “failed politician living in delusion.”

MP Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, TPCC general secretary Chanagani Dayakar, and Media Cell chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy accused Kishor of “making political analyses under the false belief that no one in the country is more intelligent than him.”

They asserted that the Congress would return to power in Telangana and that not even his “Jejamma” (great-grandmother) could stop the party’s victory.

Kishor targets Revanth Reddy over ‘Bihar DNA’ remark

Kishor recently remarked that Revanth Reddy had insulted the people of Bihar by saying that Bihar’s “DNA” was weak.

He was referring to remarks made by Revanth in 2023 while comparing himself with former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Kishor stated that Revanth had said that KCR had Bihar’s DNA while he had Telangana’s DNA, suggesting that he alone was fit for the chief minister’s post, and in doing so mocked Biharis.

Kishor further questioned why, despite such comments, Revanth had sought his help for election strategies. He declared that he would defeat Revanth this time to prove his strength.

Kishor exploiting the ‘Bihar sentiment’: Congress leaders

Congress leaders reacted fiercely to these statements, saying Kishor had formed a party claiming he would become a great leader, but was now failing to connect with the people or promote his party’s ideology in Bihar.

The leaders accused him of using the “Bihar sentiment” to draw attention and alleged that he was making baseless charges against Revanth Reddy for publicity.

They further criticised Kishor for trying to polarise voters in Bihar by invoking Revanth Reddy’s name. They warned that seeking political mileage by making offensive remarks about leaders of other states was inappropriate.

The leaders also said Kishor has neither experience nor understanding of Telangana’s political landscape. Telangana, they added, “symbolises self-respect and rebellion, and its people do not need political brokers.”

