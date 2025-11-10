Poll code violation complaint filed against Harish Rao after meeting with CEO

Hyderabad: The Congress party, on Monday, filed a complaint against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, accusing him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The complaint was filed by TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman P Rajesh Kumar, who alleged that the former minister held a press conference during the silent period.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao met with the Telangana chief electoral officer, Sudharshan Reddy and submitted evidence that the ruling Congress party allegedly created fake voter ID cards for the Jubilee Hills by election.

“We submitted evidence to the chief election officer, who assured us an inquiry will be set up and if any discrepancies are found, he himself will check into the matter,” he told reporters at BRK Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“You can also watch this video. Now see how so many fake voter ID cards came out, how these voter ID cards are coming out in such piles,” he said.

He also questioned the validity of the ID cards, raising concerns about the role of police and electoral officials as “Congress agents.”