Poor lighting, potholes plague Barkas-Pahadishareef road

Hyderabad: Motorists travelling on the Barkas-Pahadishareef road are facing safety concerns due to the absence of basic road infrastructure on the four-kilometre stretch. The busy road, which connects several residential colonies and is also used by traffic heading towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, has become accident-prone due to steep curves, potholes and poor visibility.

Residents complain that there are no warning signs near the sharp curves, no traffic signals at important junctions and inadequate street lighting along the stretch. The lack of proper illumination during night hours makes it difficult for motorists to negotiate the curves, increasing the risk of accidents.

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The road witnesses heavy traffic movement throughout the day as hundreds of vehicles from Barkas, Pahadishareef and surrounding colonies use the route. However, residents allege that traffic police personnel are rarely deployed to regulate vehicular movement, leading to congestion and unsafe driving conditions.

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“The steep curves are dangerous, especially for two-wheelers and vehicles travelling at night. There are no signboards to alert motorists and potholes have made the situation worse. Authorities should take immediate measures before a major accident occurs,” said Mohammed Saleem, a resident of Barkas.

Another resident, Syed Imran of Pahadishareef, said, “This road is not only used by residents but also by people travelling towards the airport. With increasing traffic volume, proper lighting, road markings, signage and traffic regulation have become essential. The authorities should inspect the stretch and address the problems.”

Residents have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and traffic police to take up repairs, install safety signage, improve lighting and deploy traffic personnel during peak hours to ensure the safety of commuters.