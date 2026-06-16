Turkish actress Ece Irtem, best known for her role in one of the highest rated television dramas ‘One Love’, has died at the age of 35. According to statements shared by her lawyer and reported by various Turkish news portals, the actress was found unresponsive at her home on Monday, just one day after celebrating her birthday.

Born on June 14, 1991, Irtem reportedly suffered a sudden medical emergency while she was at home with her mother. The cause of death has been reported as a suspected heart attack.

According to Gulf News and Turkish media reports, lawyer Ugur Gokkoyun also dismissed speculation circulating on social media that the actress had taken her own life, firmly denying the suicide rumours.

Ece Irtem rose to prominence through her portrayal of Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that garnered a massive fan following. Her untimely demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.