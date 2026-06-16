Popular Turkish drama ‘One love’ actress Ece Irtem passes away

The actress was reportedly found unresponsive at her home on Monday, just one day after celebrating her birthday

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Young woman with wavy brown hair in a snake print dress standing against a concrete wall.
Turkish actress Ece Irtem (Instagram)

Turkish actress Ece Irtem, best known for her role in one of the highest rated television dramas ‘One Love’, has died at the age of 35. According to statements shared by her lawyer and reported by various Turkish news portals, the actress was found unresponsive at her home on Monday, just one day after celebrating her birthday.

Born on June 14, 1991, Irtem reportedly suffered a sudden medical emergency while she was at home with her mother. The cause of death has been reported as a suspected heart attack.

According to Gulf News and Turkish media reports, lawyer Ugur Gokkoyun also dismissed speculation circulating on social media that the actress had taken her own life, firmly denying the suicide rumours.

Subhan Bakery

Ece Irtem rose to prominence through her portrayal of Isil in One Love, a Turkish television drama that garnered a massive fan following. Her untimely demise has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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