Post minorities dept chief’s exit, Telangana Cong vows ‘revival’

Hyderabad: Post the recent resignation of its minorities department chief Shaikh Abdullah Sohail and his subsequent joining in the BRS, Telangana Congress said that it has begun the process of ‘reviving and strengthening’ the wing.

AICC minorities department vice chairman and Telangana in charge Farhan Azmi and AICC minorities department’s Maharashtra in-charge Ahmed Khan visited Hyderabad on November 3, Friday, to interact with Congress minority leaders.

The meeting was coordinated by TPCC official spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin at Gandhi Bhavan and was attended by chairpersons of all districts and members of all official bodies across Telangana.

Nizamuddin said that only a few ‘non-prominent’ leaders had quit the Congress along with the previous TPCC minorities department chairman. “Their exit had no impact on the party or the functioning of the minorities department,” he remarked.

He said that the AICC minorities department would soon appoint a chairman for Telangana and strengthen the entire organization.

Farhan Azmi encouraged Congress workers to campaign aggressively in the coming Assembly elections and ensure that the party’s message reaches the masses. He said that the Congress workers should expose the ‘failures’ of the BRS government and the AIMIM by conducting programs from booth to state level.

The district presidents and office bearers gave an assurance to Farhan Azmi that they would stay with the Congress and would not join the ruling BRS, a press release from the party said.