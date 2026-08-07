Potharaju leads Bonalu fervour with whip, bells and devotion

Hyderabad: As the pulsating beats of the dappu reverberate through the streets during Bonalu, one figure commands instant attention. Bare-bodied, his skin smeared in turmeric, a bright red dhoti tied around his waist, heavy brass bells jingling with every step and a whip cracking through the air, Potharaju embodies strength, devotion and protection.

To thousands of devotees across Telangana, he is far more than a festival performer—he is the fearless guardian of the village goddesses and one of the most enduring symbols of the state’s rich folk heritage.

The brother and protector of Grama Devatas

Potharaju, also known as Pothuraju, is revered in South Indian folk traditions as the powerful brother and protector of the Grama Devatas—the seven sister village goddesses, including Goddess Mahankali, Pochamma and Yellamma. His presence is inseparable from Bonalu, Telangana’s most celebrated folk festival, where he leads every procession, clearing the path for the goddess and safeguarding devotees from evil forces.

According to regional folklore, the origins of Potharaju are intertwined with the birth of the Sapta Kanyakas, or the seven virgin village goddesses. Legend holds that Goddess Parvati accidentally drank seven gulps from a sacred pool containing the divine Shakti of Goddess Lakshmi, giving birth to the seven sisters. To accompany and protect these powerful deities as they descended to the mortal world, Potharaju was born as their solitary brother and guardian. In some Vaishnava traditions, devotees also regard him as an incarnation or manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

The history of Bonalu itself dates back to 1813, when Hyderabad was devastated by a deadly plague. Residents prayed to Goddess Mahankali, promising annual offerings known as Bonam if the epidemic subsided. When the city was eventually freed from the disease, devotees fulfilled their vow, giving rise to the annual Bonalu festival that continues to be celebrated with immense fervour across Telangana.

Within these celebrations, Potharaju occupies a central role. Portrayed by a physically strong male devotee who observes ritual discipline, he walks ahead of the Ghatam—the sacred pot symbolising the goddess—and the women carrying Bonam offerings. His vigorous dance, accompanied by the thunderous rhythm of traditional drums, is believed to ward off evil spirits, negative energies and disease before the procession reaches the temple. The cracking of his braided rope whip is regarded as a symbolic act of protection rather than aggression.

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Pothuraju, also a spiritual guardian

Potharaju also serves as a spiritual guardian during the procession. Many women devotees enter a divine trance, locally known as Shigam, while carrying offerings to the goddess. Potharaju is believed to protect and guide these devotees, ensuring that the sacred procession continues without obstruction.

Preparing to portray Potharaju is itself a ritual steeped in devotion. The performer undergoes hours of preparation, with his entire body generously coated in turmeric, symbolising purity and auspiciousness. Vermilion is applied prominently to the forehead, representing divine energy and strength. He remains bare-bodied, wearing a tightly draped bright red dhoti, while heavy brass bells tied around his ankles accentuate every step of his energetic dance. In his hand, he carries a thick braided whip, the defining emblem of his role as the protector of the goddess.

For devotees, Potharaju is not merely a colourful festival character but the living embodiment of courage, sacrifice and unwavering faith. His fierce dance, commanding presence and spiritual significance continue to captivate generations, preserving a centuries-old folk tradition that remains at the heart of Telangana’s cultural identity.

As Bonalu continues to draw lakhs of devotees every year, the image of Potharaju dancing through Hyderabad’s streets serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring bond between faith, folklore and community. In every beat of the drum and every crack of the whip, the guardian brother of the goddess lives on, protecting both tradition and the people who cherish it.