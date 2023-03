Islamabad: A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night jolted Pakistan, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

The quake was felt in the capital Islamabad and several cities across the country. But so far no loss to life or property has been reported.

An earthquake of 7.5 magnitude in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in Pakistan.