Prabhas cryptic post unveiled: it’s all about his new film

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Prabhas, sent his fans into a frenzy with a cryptic Instagram story hinting at the arrival of “someone very special” in his life. Speculation ran wild, with many fans hoping for a personal announcement, while others tied it to upcoming projects. Now, the truth behind the post has finally been unveiled.

It’s All About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Contrary to widespread speculation about a potential wedding announcement or a new love interest, the cryptic post is a clever marketing strategy tied to Prabhas’ upcoming sci-fi epic, “Kalki 2898 AD.” The “someone special” refers to a new character who will be introduced in the film’s promotional campaign.

A New Character Unveiled

He posted on Instagram about a new vehicle he plans to use to promote his upcoming film “Kalki 2898 AD”. The vehicle also appears in the film. The vehicle, known as “Bujji,” will be extensively used in the promotion of “Kalki”.

According to the latest reports, Keerthy Suresh has given the voiceover for Prabhas’ futuristic car.

Bujji – Introduction of the specially designed car used by Prabhas in the film coming out today at 05:00 PM

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to hit the screens on June 27, 2024, and ahead of its big release, the whole team is planning some big promotional events across India.

Kalki 2898 AD Event In Hyderabad

Kalki team is planning for a big event on May 22 at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad. The event which will be graced by the lead cast including Prabhas will start in the evening at 6 PM. While the official announcement is still pending, the anticipation is high.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. The film is reportedly to be released in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.