Prabhas is all set to marry a Hyderabadi girl: Report

Hyderabad: Prabhas, one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood, has always kept fans intrigued about his love life. His wedding has been one of the most anticipated events, with his family members often hinting that the big day is near. And now, it looks like the wait is finally over!

Fresh news has it the superstar’s wedding has been fixed, and details about his bride-to-be have surfaced. No, it’s not Anushka Shetty! Despite persistent rumors linking Prabhas and his Baahubali co-star, both actors have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement. However, the speculations never seem to die down.

As per News18 Telugu, Prabhas is set to tie the knot with the daughter of a prominent businessman from Hyderabad. The wedding preparations are reportedly being overseen by his late uncle Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala Devi.

While this news has taken fans by surprise, there has been no official confirmation from Prabhas or his family yet. But it will surely leave many fans heartbroken, especially those who were hoping for a fairytale wedding with Anushka.

On the work front, Prabhas has an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen in the highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, the romantic horror film The Raja Saab, the action-packed Salaar: Part 2, and the period war drama Fauji.

As fans eagerly wait for official confirmation, all eyes are now on Prabhas and his family to reveal the truth behind this much-discussed wedding buzz!