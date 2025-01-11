Prabhas wedding on cards: Bride from West Godavari?

Hyderabad: The wait for Tollywood star Prabhas’ wedding might finally be over. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the Baahubali actor will tie the knot. Recently, his close friend and actor Ram Charan shared an interesting detail about Prabhas’ marriage during the popular talk show Unstoppable hosted by Balakrishna.

Prabhas’ Bride’s Hometown Revealed?

When Balakrishna asked about Prabhas’ wedding plans, Ram Charan hinted that the bride might be from Ganapavaram, a town in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. Though he didn’t reveal more details, this small piece of information has created a buzz among fans, who are now curious to know more.

Adding fuel to the fire, Manobala Vijayabalan, a trading expert, recently posted a strange message on his X (previously Twitter) profile. His viral tweet read, “”Prabhas followed by a wedding and a white bride emoji.”

Prabhas💒👰🏻 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 10, 2025

Though the trade analyst did not clarify his post, netizens wonder if Prabhas will get married soon and is this just an another hint. Reacting to the post, one of the fans asked, “Is it confirmed? #Prabhas.”

Prabhas’ wedding has been a hot topic for years, with fans and media waiting for an official announcement. With these fresh hints, it seems the wait may soon be over.

Prabhas’ aunt, Syamala Devi, who is married to the late legendary actor Krishnamraju, gave fans hope for an announcement. During her visit to the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada recently, she told reporters that news about Prabhas’ marriage will be revealed soon. This statement has caused a lot of excitement among fans. However, she didn’t share any details about who the bride might be, keeping everyone guessing.